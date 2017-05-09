版本:
BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share of $0.42

May 9 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share of $0.42 per share

* Qtrly net total revenues $26 million versus $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
