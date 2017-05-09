BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share of $0.42

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 9 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aralez reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share of $0.42 per share
* Qtrly net total revenues $26 million versus $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.