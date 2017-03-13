版本:
BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.48

March 13 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net revenues increased to $20 million versus $6 million in comparable period of 2015

* Sees 2017 net revenues to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of a loss of $25 million to a loss of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
