BRIEF-Aramark- on March 22 subsidiary priced private offering of EUR 325 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.125 pct senior notes due 2025

March 22 Aramark:

* Aramark- on march 22 subsidiary priced a private offering of eur 325.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2025 - sec filing

* Aramark - notes are expected to be issued on or around march 27, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mVULBE) Further company coverage:
