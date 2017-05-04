BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics priced 5 mln shares at a price of $5.25 per share

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 3 Aratana Therapeutics Inc
* Announces pricing of registered direct offering
* Priced 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.25 per share in a registered direct offering
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales