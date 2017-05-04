版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics priced 5 mln shares at a price of $5.25 per share

May 3 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Announces pricing of registered direct offering

* Priced 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.25 per share in a registered direct offering

