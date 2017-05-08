版本:
BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.34

May 8 Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $3.8 million

* Aratana therapeutics inc - for full year 2017, company estimates operating expenses of approximately $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
