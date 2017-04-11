BRIEF-Arbonia says Looser Holding ag is selling Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG

RPT-BRIEF-Roche says data support Esbriet use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)