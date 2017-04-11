版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 12:54 BJT

BRIEF-Arbonia says Looser Holding ag is selling Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG

April 11 Arbonia AG:

* Looser Holding is selling Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG with plant in Bendern (Liechtenstein) to Finnish Teknos Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
