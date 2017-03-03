BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

March 3 Arbor Realty Trust Inc

* Arbor Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc says loan sales for Q4 of 2016 totaled $940.6 million, as compared to $551.8 million for Q3 of 2016

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for quarter $0.21 per diluted common share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for quarter, representing an increase of 6%

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: