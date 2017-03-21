版本:
BRIEF-Arbutus announces year-end 2016 financial results

March 21 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Arbutus announces year-end 2016 financial results

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - as at Dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents, restricted investments of $143.2 million versus $191.4 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
