BRIEF-Arbutus licenses LNP delivery technology to Alexion

March 16 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Arbutus licenses LNP delivery technology to Alexion for
use in single messenger RNA product candidate
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says under terms of license
agreement, Alexion will pay Arbutus $7.5 million upfront
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says Alexion will also make
payments of up to $75 million for achievement of development,
regulatory, and commercial milestones
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says transaction enables Alexion to
address delivery for therapeutic application of messenger RNA
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp says transaction also enables
Alexion to rapidly enter clinical development with its MRNA
product candidate
* Arbutus Biopharma - licensed to Alexion Pharma its
proprietary lipid nanoparticle technology for exclusive use in
one of Alexion's rare disease programs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: