BRIEF-ARC Document Solutions qtrly adjusted EPS $0.06

Feb 21 ARC Document Solutions Inc:
* ARC Document Solutions meets or exceeds revised financial
guidance for full year 2016
* Quarterly sales fell 5.7 percent to $98.6 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29
* ARC Document Solutions - "as reflected by our forecast for
2017, we expect disruption from changes we've made to soften
sales in first half of year"
* ARC Document Solutions - "prudent investments in our
overall sales and marketing structure will likely mute our
full-year financial performance"
* ARC Document Solutions - "even if we experience sales
disruptions early this year, we still anticipate continuing
strong cash flow for 2017"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: