版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Arc Logistics Partners LP announces Q1 revenue $25.9 million

May 4 Arc Logistics Partners Lp

* Arc Logistics Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $25.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million

* Q1 earnings (loss) per limited partner unit of $0.12 in common units

* In quarter, realized throughput of 159.5 thousand barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐