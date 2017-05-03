版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Arc Resources Q1 FFO per share C$0.50

May 3 Arc Resources Ltd

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.50

* Q1 total production 115,129 boe/d versus 124,224 boe/d

* Q2 2017 production will be lower than Q1 by a few per cent due to planned maintenance activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
