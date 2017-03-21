BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma 2016 net loss $16.4 mln, or $1.81 per share

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 ARCA Biopharma Inc
* Arca biopharma announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Arca biopharma inc - net loss was $16.4 million, or $1.81 per share, for 2016 compared to $11.4 million, or $1.82 per share, for 2015
* Arca biopharma - believes current cash, cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund operations, at projected cost structure, through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing