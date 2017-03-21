BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma 2016 net loss $16.4 mln, or $1.81 per share

March 21 ARCA Biopharma Inc

* Arca biopharma announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Arca biopharma inc - net loss was $16.4 million, or $1.81 per share, for 2016 compared to $11.4 million, or $1.82 per share, for 2015

* Arca biopharma - believes current cash, cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund operations, at projected cost structure, through end of 2017