公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma announces database lock for genetic-af phase 2b interim efficacy analysis

June 20 Arca Biopharma Inc

* ARCA Biopharma announces database lock for genetic-af phase 2b interim efficacy analysis – dsmb recommendation anticipated in august 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
