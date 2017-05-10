BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences Q1 loss per share $0.10

May 10 Arcadia Biosciences Inc:

* Arcadia Biosciences announces first-quarter 2017 financial results and business highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $1.0 million

* Arcadia biosciences inc - cash on hand and liquid investments at end of Q1 totaled $48.5 million