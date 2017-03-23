BRIEF-ArcBest Corp amended existing revolving accounts receivable securitization facility

March 23 ArcBest Corp -

* On March 20, 2017, co through unit amended existing revolving accounts receivable securitization facility - SEC filing

* Receivables loan agreement amended to increase committed funding amount to $125 million, with Accordion feature up to an additional $25 million

* Receivables loan agreement has been amended to extend facility termination date from January 2, 2018, to April 1, 2020 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mVWKW1] Further company coverage: