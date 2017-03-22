BRIEF-Arcbest Q1 asset based shipment counts increases 6 pct through end of Feb

March 22 Arcbest Corp-

* For Q1 of 2017 through end of February, co's asset-based daily billed revenue increased 4 percent versus same period last year

* Co's asset based shipment counts increased 6 percent for Q1 through end of Feb- sec filing

* For Q1 2017 through end of FEB, co's revenue at asset-light businesses, on a combined basis, increased about 3% versus same period last year