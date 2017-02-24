版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board

Feb 24 Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - Deanna Mulliganhad resigned from its board of directors because of a "potential future conflict of interest" Source text: (bit.ly/2lDiGrn) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐