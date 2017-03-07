BRIEF-Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility

March 7 Arch Coal Inc
* Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export
facility
* Transaction will increase Arch's percentage interest in
storage-to-vessel coal transloading facility from 22 percent to
35 percent
* Terminal has an estimated 22-million-ton annual throughput
capacity
* Purchased additional capacity for approximately $7.2
million through an auction process held by existing owner
peabody energy
* Says transaction will augment its throughput capacity from
4.8 million tons to 7.7 million tons
