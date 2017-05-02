BRIEF-Arch Coal posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.55

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Arch Coal Inc
* Arch Coal Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.03
* Q1 revenue $600.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $592.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arch Coal Inc - announces capital redeployment plan
* Arch Coal Inc - board has instituted a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share
* Arch Coal - board approved establishment of share repurchase program that authorizes co to purchase up to $300 million of company's outstanding stock
* Arch Coal Inc- raised its coking coal volume guidance for 2017
* Arch Coal Inc - expects to fund future share repurchases with cash on hand and cash generated from operations
* Arch Coal Inc- for 2017 now expects to sell between 6.7 and 7.1 million tons of coking coal, which excludes PCI coal
* Arch Coal Inc - at end of Q1, Arch's debt level totaled $334 million, comprised of $300 million term loan and $34 million in equipment financing and other debt
* Arch Coal Inc - "international thermal pricing for prompt delivery in asia-pacific region remains reasonably strong"
* Arch Coal - on April 27, entered into inventory-only asset based lending facility and amended its existing accounts receivable securitization facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
