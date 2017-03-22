版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Arch Coal says CEO John Eaves' total compensation for 2016 was about $13 mln

March 22 Arch Coal Inc

* CEO John W. Eaves' total compensation for 2016 was about $13 million - SEC Filing

* CFO John T. Drexler's total compensation for 2016 was $4.6 million Source text (bit.ly/2nd8w1C) Further company coverage:
