公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Arch Coal says entered into new senior secured term loan credit agreement

March 8 Arch Coal Inc:

* Arch Coal- on March 7, co entered into new senior secured term loan credit agreement in aggregate principal amount of $300 million with Credit Suisse AG and others

* Arch Coal Inc - new term loan debt facility will mature on March 7, 2024 Source text - bit.ly/2n5j5S0 Further company coverage:
