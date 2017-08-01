FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Archer Daniels expects $80 mln -$100 mln restructuring charges
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Archer Daniels expects $80 mln -$100 mln restructuring charges

路透新闻部

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Archer Daniels Midland - expect to record restructuring, impairment charges of about $80 million to $100 million pre-tax related to actions announced in Q3

* Archer Daniels Midland - on July 31, co announced change to U.S. salaried employee defined benefit pension plan - SEC filing

* Archer Daniels Midland - effective December 31, 2021, the accrued pension benefits of active traditional formula plan participants will be frozen

* Archer Daniels Midland - company will be undertaking a pension plan remeasurement in the third quarter of 2017

* Archer Daniels - in Q2, independent third party issued confidential decision resolving matter related to sale of co's cocoa processing business

* Archer Daniels - during Q2, co adjusted its reserve and paid Olam full and final amount determined by the independent third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

