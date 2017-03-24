BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland on Feb. 6 Decatur corn processing complex suffered weather-related power outage

March 24 Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* Archer Daniels Midland Co says statement on February Decatur corn plant shutdown

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - on February 6 Decatur corn processing complex suffered a weather-related power outage

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - on February 22, in process of effecting more permanent repairs, pipe failed again in facility

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - while working to restart plant, discovered a significant leak in pipe feeding cooling water to mill and co shut the plant down

* Archer Daniels Midland - post Feb 22 pipe fail co shut down facility for about a day, restarting at partial capacity on feb 23, full capacity on feb 26

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - "have put in place contingency plans that will allow facility to continue operations if such failures occur in future" Source text (bit.ly/2nlmwGG) Further company coverage: