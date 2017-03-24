BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland on Feb. 6 Decatur corn processing complex suffered weather-related power outage

March 24 Archer Daniels Midland Co:
* Archer Daniels Midland Co says statement on February
Decatur corn plant shutdown
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - on February 6 Decatur corn
processing complex suffered a weather-related power outage
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - on February 22, in process of
effecting more permanent repairs, pipe failed again in facility
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - while working to restart
plant, discovered a significant leak in pipe feeding cooling
water to mill and co shut the plant down
* Archer Daniels Midland - post Feb 22 pipe fail co shut
down facility for about a day, restarting at partial capacity on
feb 23, full capacity on feb 26
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - "have put in place contingency
plans that will allow facility to continue operations if such
failures occur in future"
Source text (bit.ly/2nlmwGG)
