BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland Q1 adj EPS $0.60

May 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Adm reports first quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, $0.60 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Archer daniels midland co - q1 revenue $14,988 million versus $14,384 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $15.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archer daniels midland co - qtrly agricultural services operating profit $81 million versus $75 million

* Archer daniels midland co - qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $ 313 million versus $ 260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
