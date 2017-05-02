BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland Q1 adj EPS $0.60

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Adm reports first quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, $0.60 per share on an adjusted basis
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Archer daniels midland co - q1 revenue $14,988 million versus $14,384 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $15.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Archer daniels midland co - qtrly agricultural services operating profit $81 million versus $75 million
* Archer daniels midland co - qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $ 313 million versus $ 260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.