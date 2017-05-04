版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Archrock partners Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 4 Archrock Partners Lp:

* Archrock Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $137.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐