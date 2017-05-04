BRIEF-Archrock reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Archrock Inc
* Archrock Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $150 million versus $176.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $191.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract operations and aftermarket services revenue continued to stabilize in Q1
* In Q1, industry activity improved considerably and co captured highest level of new orders since Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.