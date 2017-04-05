版本:
2017年 4月 6日 星期四 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic announces cash tender offers by Citigroup Global Markets Credit Suisse Securities (USA)

April 5 Arconic Inc :

* Announces cash tender offers by citigroup global markets Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC for up to $1 billion of co's outstanding debt securities

* Says cash tender offers is for up to $1 billion principal amount of arconic's outstanding debt securities

* Purchasers are offering to purchase any and all of co's 6.500% notes due 2018 and 6.750% notes due 2018

* Purchasers also offering to purchase co's 5.720% notes due 2019 up to $500 million less the amount tendered and accepted in 2018 offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
