版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic announces debt-for-equity exchange for Alcoa Corp common stock

April 26 Arconic Inc-

* Arconic announces debt-for-equity exchange for Alcoa Corporation common stock

* Says completion of exchange will result in Arconic's complete exit of its ownership stake in Alcoa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐