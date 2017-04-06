BRIEF-Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill

April 6 Arconic Inc

* Arconic announces divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill

* Arconic- expects to record restructuring-related charges representing loss on sale of about $60 million after tax, or $0.12 per diluted share

* Arconic - charges primarily relate to non-cash impairment of net book value of business, injection of $10 million in cash into business prior to its sale

* Arconic Inc - restructuring-related charges of $60 million to be recorded in statement of consolidated operations for q1 of 2017

* Arconic Inc - global rolled products' has increased its adjusted ebitda margin by 890 basis points - from 3 percent in 2008 to 11.9 percent in 2016

* Arconic inc - announced divestiture of its Fusina, Italy rolling mill to Slim Aluminium