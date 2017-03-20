版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 10:43 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic announces multi-year deal with Toyota

March 19 Arconic Inc:

* Announced a multi-year supply deal with Toyota North America; co supplying aluminum to Toyota for its all-new LEXUS RX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
