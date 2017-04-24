BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Arconic Inc
* Arconic postpones annual meeting date
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
* During past two weeks, company has been engaged in extensive discussions with Elliott Management Corp to resolve pending proxy contest
* Arconic board believes that a settlement with Elliott on reasonable terms could benefit all shareholders
* In light of resignation of Klaus Kleinfeld, his nomination for election at annual meeting has been withdrawn
* Company indicated in settlement discussions that it is willing to select two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Will amend and supplement proxy statement and white proxy card to reflect revised slate of director nominees
* If two Elliott nominees are appointed to board, there will be eight independent directors who have joined board within past 15 months
* On April 24, 2017, board of directors sent an e-mail to Paul Singer of Elliott Management
* Any votes for Klaus Kleinfeld previously submitted on a white proxy card will be disregarded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: