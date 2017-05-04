版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders

May 4 Arconic Inc

* Arconic inc- arconic board issues new letter to shareholders

* Arconic inc - recruited james "jim" f. Albaugh, janet c. Wolfenbarger as director nominees for board who are "purely independent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
