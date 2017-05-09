版本:
BRIEF-Arconic board responds to Elliott

May 9 Arconic Inc

* Says Arconic's board of directors responds to Elliott

* Says company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's new slate of five director nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
