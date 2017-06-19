版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018

June 19 Arconic Inc

* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
