BRIEF-Arconic says board appointed David Hess to serve on executive committee

April 24 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic Inc says on April 21, 2017, board appointed david hess to serve on executive committee, effective as of April 21, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ptHcyv Further company coverage:
