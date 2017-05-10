版本:
BRIEF-Arconic says Board issues letter to shareholders

May 10 Arconic Inc

* Arconic inc says board of directors issued a letter to shareholders

* Arconic inc says urges shareholders to vote for co's new slate of five director nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
