BRIEF-Arconic says purchased remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse

May 5 Arconic Inc:
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa
Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to
date
* Also purchased with cash remainder of debt held by
Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
includes $2 million in aggregate principal amount of Arconic's
6.500% Senior Notes
* Purchased with cash remainder of debt held by Citigroup,
Credit Suisse $79.5 million in principal amount of 6.750% Senior
Notes due 2018
* Arconic inc says in total, its actions in 2017 have
resulted in reduction of its total debt by about $800 million
