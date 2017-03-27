版本:
BRIEF-Arconic urges shareholders to vote for co's director nominees

March 27 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic Inc - "company urges shareholders to vote "for" Arconic's highly qualified director nominees and governance proposals on white proxy card"

* Arconic - co's strategic plan designed to deliver 7-8 percent compound annual growth in revenue in 2019

* Arconic - co's strategic plan designed to deliver approximate increase of 250 basis points in combined segment adjusted ebitda margin in 2019

* Arconic - co's strategic plan designed to deliver increase in 400-500 bps in return on net assets (rona) improvement in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
