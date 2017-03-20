版本:
BRIEF-Arconic waives limited voting commitment contained in 2016 settlement with Oak Hill Capital

March 20 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic waives limited voting commitment contained in 2016 settlement with Oak Hill Capital

* Arconic says agreement did not restrict Oak Hill from selling shares of Arconic at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
