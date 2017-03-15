BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Holdings Q4 EPS $0.10

March 15 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
* Arcos dorados reports fourth quarter & full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 5.5 percent to $807.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Arcos dorados holdings - for full year 2017, company
expects to open between 45 and 50 new restaurants
* Arcos dorados holdings inc -company expects total capital
expenditures to be between $150 and $180 million in 2017
* Arcos dorados holdings - total capital expenditures for
2017 to 2019 are expected to be approximately $500 million
