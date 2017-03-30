版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027

March 30 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes

* Pricing of U.S.$265 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2027

* New notes will be issued at a price of 100.000%. New notes mature on April 4, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
