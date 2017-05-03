版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q1 earnings per share $0.19

May 3 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc:

* Arcos Dorados reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue rose 18.7 percent to $781.5 million

* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
