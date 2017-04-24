版本:
BRIEF-Ardagh Group SA responds to patents verdict

April 24 Ardagh Group Sa

* Ardagh Group SA - adverse US jury verdict received in connection with a patent litigation

* Ardagh Group SA - adverse verdict in connection with one of two asserted patents alleged by Green Mountain Llc to have been infringed by co's us glass business

* Ardagh Group SA says "disagrees" with decision of jury both as to liability and quantum of damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
