版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Arena Minerals announces option to acquire La Finca property in Chile

May 10 Arena Minerals Inc

* Arena minerals announces option to acquire the la finca property in chile

* Arena minerals - has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of la finca property, an undrilled cu-mo porphyry target located in region iii of chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐