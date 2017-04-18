版本:
BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals prices 60 mln shares of common stock at price of $1.15/share

April 17 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Priced an underwritten public offering of 60 million shares of its common stock, at a price of $1.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
