2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 9 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says Ralinepag phase 2 study results expected in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
