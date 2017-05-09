BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says Ralinepag phase 2 study results expected in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia