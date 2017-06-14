版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split

June 14 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - stockholders voted to approve proposal authorizing reverse stock split of common shares at an exchange ratio of 1-for-10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
