BRIEF-Ares Capital Corp posts Q4 earnings per share $0.24

Feb 22 Ares Capital Corp

* Ares Capital Corporation declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.38 per share and announces December 31, 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly net investment income $138 million versus $148 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
