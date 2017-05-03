版本:
BRIEF-Ares Capital Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

May 3 Ares Capital Corp:

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
